North Yorkshire Police say a burglary has been reported in Dringthorpe Road near Tadcaster Road in York, which is believed to have taken place over night on June 16.

A police spokesman said: "At this time, it is unknown how entry has been gained to the property.

"But if you saw anything or have any CCTV covering the area which could assist the investigating officer, could you please call 101 and quote incident number – 12230111766."