A SUSPECTED thief has been arrested after an incident in York.
North Yorkshire Police said late last night (June 18) that a suspected bike thief is in custody.
PCSO Grenville Dowson said: "Following reports of a £3,000 bike theft from outside Tesco, Piccadilly, York after an impromptu decision to leave it insecure to pop in the shop, the cycle was quickly recovered, the suspect identified, arrested and charged with theft.
"They remanded in custody for the weekend.
"Great result."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article