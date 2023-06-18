It shows the 22-year-old wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white adidas logo and dark shoes with a white sole. She had her hair tied back and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid.

Sophie, 22, was reported missing from her home in Starbeck at 10.10pm on Friday.

Police say concerns are growing for her welfare.

Officers made extensive house to house enquiries on Sunday in an effort to find her, and continued combing the Nidd Gorge area with the help of search and rescue teams.

Missing Harrogate woman Sophie Rebecca Lambert (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said late on Sunday evening: “The response to the appeal has been excellent, with helpful information being passed to our officers.

“Please keep supporting the appeal and keep reporting any potential sightings and information that could assist in bringing Sophie home safe and well.”

Anyone who sees a woman matching Sophie’s description or photograph is being urged to call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference 12230110845.