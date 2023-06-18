PROM-goers are a hardy lot. They're not going to let a bit of rain spoil their fun.

Before this evening's open-air York Proms in Museum Gardens, organiser rRebecca Newman pledged the show would go on - even if it rained.

"Rain is fine," she said. "We just carry on. In a way it is more fun – a feeling of ‘everybody in it together’."

And so it proved.

The rain may have come down - but that didn't stop the more than 2,000 people who packed the Museum Gardens for the event from enjoying themselves.

Somehow, the traditional fireworks finale even managed to come off.

Press Camera Club member Michelle Sorrell was there, and took a series of photos.

She even managed to joke about the weather. "Survived a very wet York Proms!" she posted.

Here are a few photos of tonight's show - from Michelle and official Proms photographer Alan Milner of MilnerCreative...

York Press: Umbrellas out in Museum Gardens at The Proms tonightUmbrellas out in Museum Gardens at The Proms tonight (Image: Michelle Sorrell)

York Press: There was true Proms spirit on display - despite the weatherThere was true Proms spirit on display - despite the weather (Image: Michelle Sorrell)

York Press: The show must go on - performers on stage as the dusk deepenedThe show must go on - performers on stage as the dusk deepened (Image: Michelle Sorrell)

York Press: Raindrops keep falling on my head... but the show goes onRaindrops keep falling on my head... but the show goes on (Image: Michelle Sorrell)

York Press: The traditional firework finale even went ahead - despite the rainThe traditional firework finale even went ahead - despite the rain (Image: Michelle Sorrell)

York Press: Rain? What's a bit of rain when you're having fun...Rain? What's a bit of rain when you're having fun... (Image: York Proms/MilnerCreative)

York Press: They really were singin' in the rainThey really were singin' in the rain (Image: York Proms/MilnerCreative)

York Press: Raincoat singalongRaincoat singalong (Image: York Proms/MilnerCreative)

York Press: That spectacular fireworks finale again...That spectacular fireworks finale again... (Image: York Proms/MilnerCreative)