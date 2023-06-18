PROM-goers are a hardy lot. They're not going to let a bit of rain spoil their fun.
Before this evening's open-air York Proms in Museum Gardens, organiser rRebecca Newman pledged the show would go on - even if it rained.
"Rain is fine," she said. "We just carry on. In a way it is more fun – a feeling of ‘everybody in it together’."
And so it proved.
The rain may have come down - but that didn't stop the more than 2,000 people who packed the Museum Gardens for the event from enjoying themselves.
Somehow, the traditional fireworks finale even managed to come off.
Press Camera Club member Michelle Sorrell was there, and took a series of photos.
She even managed to joke about the weather. "Survived a very wet York Proms!" she posted.
Here are a few photos of tonight's show - from Michelle and official Proms photographer Alan Milner of MilnerCreative...
