TWO cars were involved in a collision on the A64 at Barton on the Hill earlier today.
Firefighters from Huntington and Malton were called to the scene at 12.27pm following reports of a car on fire.
"This proved to be a two car RTC involving a Peugeot and a Skoda on the A64 at Barton on the Hill," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
No-one was trapped in either car, the spokesperson added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here