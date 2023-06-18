TWO cars were involved in a collision on the A64 at Barton on the Hill earlier today.

Firefighters from Huntington and Malton were called to the scene at 12.27pm following reports of a car on fire.

"This proved to be a two car RTC involving a Peugeot and a Skoda on the A64 at Barton on the Hill," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

No-one was trapped in either car, the spokesperson added.