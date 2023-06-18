Fiorefighters were called out to Scarborough's Longwestgate this morning - to rescue a seagull trapped in an aerial.
The call came in from an RSPCA inspector at 11.43am.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Scarborough aerial platform was deployed to recover a seagull trapped in an aerial on a four storey block of flats."
