POLICE are warning of an increase in moped and motorbike thefts in York's Heworth area.
They say there is a particular problem in the Bell Farm, Elmfield Avenue and Fossway areas.
They have released a photo of a motorcyle taken from Elmfield Avenue, which they believe may now be somewhere in west York.
A York Police spokesperson said: "(If you have) any information on any incidents then please can you contact us, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
