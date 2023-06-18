POLICE are warning of an increase in moped and motorbike thefts in York's Heworth area.

They say there is a particular problem in the Bell Farm, Elmfield Avenue and Fossway areas.

They have released a photo of a motorcyle taken from Elmfield Avenue, which they believe may now be somewhere in west York.

A York Police spokesperson said: "(If you have) any information on any incidents then please can you contact us, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."