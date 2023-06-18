A yellow thunderstorm warning remains in place today for much of the UK, and at one point yesterday the Met Office was predicting that by this evening York would be experiencing thunder and lightning.

But the forecast for York today shows only heavy rain this evening, starting at about 6pm and continuing all through the evening and into the early hours.

Met Office York weather forecast for this evening (Image: Met Office)

If we do escape the thunderstorms, that will be good news for the open-air York Proms in Museum Gardens this evening.

Organiser Rebecca Newman told The Press yesterday that the concert will be going ahead.

Concert-goers are advised to bring raincoats or ponchos, and can also bring small umbrellas (though not the golf-sized ones).

"Rain is fine," Rebecca said. "We just carry on. In a way it is more fun – a feeling of ‘everybody in it together’."

A post on the York Proms Facebook page today adds: "Weather forecast keeps changing - so we are crossing our fingers the rain holds off as long as possible!"

Met Office weather map for York at 6.45pm this evening, showing heavy rain over the city (Image: Met Office)

As for the weather outlook looking further ahead: the Met Office forecast is predicting sunny spells in York tomorrow, with perhaps the odd shower in the early afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see more showers intermingled with sunny spells - while Thursday is expected to see the return of brighter, drier weather.