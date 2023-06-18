The A1079 between Pocklington and Wilberfoss and now re-opened, police have confirmed.
As The Press reported this morning, the road was closed between the Shell Garage at Pocklington and Agri Sales at Wilberfoss following a crash.
"We can confirm the A1079 is now back open," a spokesperson for Humberside Police said.
"Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with the incident."
