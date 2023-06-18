EXPLORE York archives has an amazing gallery of photos of Holgate Windmill down the years.
Here are just a few - plus a great photo of a now-vanished York windmill you may not have even have heard of, which once stood on Burton Stone Lane.
Browse through our gallery here - and if you like these photos, check out Explore's online digital image archive at images.exploreyork.org.uk/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here