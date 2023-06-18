A major East Yorkshire road has been closed following a crash this morning.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the A1079 between Pocklington and Wilberfoss if possible.
The road is closed between the Shell Garage at Pocklington and Agri Sales at Wilberfoss.
We'll bring you more updates when we have them...
