A shopping trolley full of combustable materials burst into flames.
Firefighters from Huntington were called out to Vanguard Way at 8.43pm last night.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Huntington crews responded to a shopping trolley on fire containing combustible materials.
"The fire was out on arrival and crews dampened down using a hose reel jet."
