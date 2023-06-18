A young woman suffered head injuries when two vehicles were involved in a collision on Whitby's Langborne Road last night.
Firefighters from Whitby were called to the scene at 8.23pm.
They say everyone was out of their cars by the time they arrived, but that a young woman had suffered head injuries.
"Crews made the scene safe ... and provided casualty care until arrival of (an) ambulance," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
