Jane Rigby, from Lytham, set off to meet friends for a weekend away on Friday.

Her car – a red Toyota Yaris, registration BG65VPC – was recorded in more than 80 locations in 24 hours.

The last location for her car was at 11.56am on Saturday on the A64 at Scagglethorpe in North Yorkshire, heading in the direction of Scarborough.

Police say Jane made a call early on Saturday morning on her mobile pohone from an unknown service station, but her phone has been off since - possibly after ruinning out of battery.

A police spokesperson said: "(Jane) suffers from ill health, and we believe (she) might have become confused when driving."

Anyone who sees Jane or her car should call 999. Any further information, please contact 101 – quoting log 1696 of June 17, 2023.