Sophie, 22, was reported missing from her home in Starbeck at 10.10pm on Friday. She was last seen by her family at 7.20pm before she left the house.

Police and search and rescue teams spent yesterday combing the Nidd Gorge area as concerns for her welfare grew.

They said this morning that the response to their appeal for information yesterday had been ‘excellent’, with information being passed on to the officers looking for Sophie.

But she has still not been found.

“Police enquiries are continuing in the effort to find Sophie,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this morning.

Sophie’s family have released a more recent photo to help in the search.

She is described as white, 5ft 3in, aged in her early 20s, slim build, with long dark brown hair that is possibly plaited or wavy.

She has a distinctive scar on her forehead which is likely to be noticeable.

It is unknown what clothing she has on, but her family said she tends to wear jogging bottoms and has dark green Adidas trainers with a white sole.

“If you have seen a woman matching Sophie’s description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference 12230110845,” the spokesperson said.