Professor Nicky Milner of the University of York’s Department of Archaeology has co-directed several digs into the world-famous Star Carr stone age site near Scarborough over the last couple of decades.

The site, which dates to around 11,000 years ago, just centuries after the end of the last ice age, is recognised as one of the most important archaeological sites in the country.

Archaeologists working there discovered the earliest known house in Britain – and the earliest known carpentry anywhere in Europe.

Professor Milner led a team of more than 70 researchers from a range of disciplines to investigate the site, and preserve some of the remains before they were destroyed due by changes in the soil chemistry.

The research helped shed light on how humans coped with rapid climate change at the end of the last ice age.

Also made an OBE is University of York biologist Prof Jane Hill.

For 20 years Prof Hill has been studying how species - particularly butterflies - have shifted their ranges in response to climate change.

She has also studied ways of improving the environmental sustainability of oil palm cultivation - and the importance of setting aside patches of rainforest for biodiversity range shifting.

Unioversity of York Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery described Prof Milner as ‘an inspirational and extremely accomplished archaeologist’.

Prof Hill, he added, was ‘an inspirational researcher and colleague; her concern and passion for the protection of our natural environment is felt by anyone who has worked alongside her'.

Prof Milner said: ”I am delighted to receive this honour which reflects the importance of archaeology.

“It is a great privilege to be able to inspire people in archaeology and hopefully encourage the next generation to take an interest in the past and understand how this relates to the present, and future.“

Prof Hill added: “It's such a pleasure for me to have the privilege of working with fabulous colleagues to address the challenges of how species respond and adapt to modern, human-dominated landscapes, and how to help biodiversity thrive in a world of rapid climate and habitat changes."

As reported in The Press, the two York academics join other local people who were honoured.

They include Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, who received the BEM for services to policing and charity; and David Warner from Scarborough, recognised for his services to the community and voluntary sector.