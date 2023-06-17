On Green Dolphin Street by Sebastian Faulks, is mostly set in the USA, a country I have always longed to visit. As I turned the pages and immersed myself in the story, I was thrilled to come across a US Airways ticket for a flight between Philadelphia and Tampa.

The ticket has a woman’s name on it but, although it has the month and day, November 15, the section with the year on it is missing. I know, however, that is prior to 2015, when US Airways was taken over by American Airlines.

As I read the book I used the ticket as a bookmark and liked to imagine the book having been carried across America - a country I have long wanted to visit - and read on a plane. I also pondered as to how it found its way to the small Yorkshire town where I found it. When I donated the book back to the shop, I thought about leaving the ticket inside it, but worried that this time it may be found at the sorting point and discarded. So I still have it.

A regular browser in charity shops, it is not the first time I have found small items from previous owners of goods I have bought. I have occasionally come across coins, bus and train tickets. In a wallet I once found a ticket to a test match at Lords in the 1960s, which I gave to my dad.

It’s not often these days, as goods tend to be well-examined before sale, but when you do find something it’s usually intriguing rather than off-putting.

The reason for settling on this subject - recently a woman from the USA hit the headlines after finding a note in the pocket of an outfit she bought from a charity shop. It outlined the previous owner’s funeral wishes, saying: ‘Bury me in this red suit.’

After her partner posted the note on social media, many people responded, some saying it was ‘creepy’ and would put them off wearing it.

It wouldn’t put me off. I think it’s nice to learn a little something about the previous owner. I wear clothes once owned by other people almost every day and love to come across clues as to the type of person they were.

I once found an unusual ring inside a handbag, with two interlocking sections. I returned it to the shop who put a notice up about it, hoping the owner would claim it.

I buy many second-hand books, both in charity shops and specialist shops, and love finding hand-written messages inside.

I recently bought a book for my husband on Victorian boarding schools. Inside was a hand-written message ‘To Father, good luck for next year.’ I imagined that he was a retired teacher.

Another book, RAF Bomber Crewman, again bought for my husband, has the words 'I am an optimist. It does not seem too much use being anything else’ followed by ‘Winston Churchill said that.’ It then wished the recipient Happy Christmas.

Seeing such inscriptions is also sad. It speaks of a life, most probably now over, of a possible house clearance and of family making decisions on which possessions to part with.

Every item in a charity shop has a history. Parting with them isn’t always easy, especially if it comes after a family bereavement. Anyone who has watched the TV series The Yorkshire Auction House can’t fail to be moved by the emotions of the families as furniture, books, paintings and other items that were once part of their extended household, go on sale.

However poignant your finds, it feels good to give a new home to an item of clothing, book or something else. I have two lovely wooden serving spoons, with animal carvings on the handles, in my kitchen. Whenever I use them I ruminate as to their past life.