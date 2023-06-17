A van drove into the back of a motorbike on Selby's Bawtree Road this morning.
North Yorkshire fire and rescue say the collision, at just after 11am, happened at a 'low speed'.
"Selby crew gave first aid to a motobike rider’s knee after a van drove at low speed into the back of him," a spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here