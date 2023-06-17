Officers say they have identified the suspect - and will prosecute him under the 1981 Wildlife & Countryside Act.

The incident is thought to have happened at about 8pm on Friday.

Several people rang the North Yorkshire Police force control room to complain when the video went online - with the first call coming in just before 10pm yesterday.

Police say a wildlife crime officer has been assigned to the investigation, which will be run alongside the RSPCA.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “They will pursue a prosecution against the teenager for an offence under the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981.

"Any other individuals found to be connected to the incident will also be investigated and may also face prosecution.

“This is clearly a very sickening incident which is being taken extremely seriously by the police and the RSPCA.

“Animal cruelty is abhorrent and concerned residents in Barlby, and the wider community, can be assured that we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”