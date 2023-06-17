The weather held, the racing was top-notch, and the money flowed in from sponsorship, donations and a silent auction - not to mention a legion of volunteers rattling collection buckets.

The Macmillan Charity Raceday is Macmillan’s biggest single fundraising event of the year – not to mention the biggest charity raceday in British racing.

And, thanks to today, the amount raised since the event was first held in 1971 has now passed a staggering £10 million.

York punters watch the runners and riders during the Ice Co Supporting Macmillan Handicap (Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

A delighted York racecourse chief executive William Derby said: “Raising a milestone of £10m from Macmillan Charity Raceday is an incredible achievement and a huge tribute to the support of so many individuals and organisations, past and present.

“The day has evolved over its 52 years, yet at its core remains everyone contributing to create both an enjoyable raceday while raising funds for a great cause.

“We are both incredibly appreciative of the support so many people give to this raceday and proud of the efforts of the team who deliver it.”

A great day at the races, in support of Macmillan (Image: Macmillan Cancer Support)

For Macmillan chief executive Gemma Peters, today was her first Charity Raceday.

“It has been a wonderful experience,” she said.

“The enjoyment in the air coupled with the incredible generosity of the Yorkshire racing world, makes it very special.

“This is such a big event on the Macmillan calendar, it’s been building in the six months I’ve been in post and I’m delighted, in the few hours I’ve been here at the event, it really has lived up to that expectation.

"The excitement and enthusiasm for the day itself and also for the charity as I walked around the course has been overwhelming.

“The racing public has been so generous and to surpass the £10million mark in donations from this event over the 52 years makes it an extra special occasion.

“All of the money raised from this event is for cancer care in Yorkshire. Living with cancer and a cancer diagnosis is often one of the worst times in a person’s life and that is why our continued care and support during this experience is so vital.”

Collecting buckets were out... (Image: Macmillan Cancer Support)

Before today, the official total raised since the raceday first began stood at £9.5 million – meaning today’s event has raised £50,000 – and co8nting.

Racecourse spokesman James Brennan said that,m as of 5pm, money was stillo ciomning in.

He said it had been a great day’s racing, and a great atmosphere.

The weather held – but was slightly cooler than yesterday – which made it all the better for racegoers, Mr Brennan said. “I would say today was sun-kissed rather than sun-baked.”

A great day out: punters enjoying the Macmillan Charity Raceday (Image: Macmillan Cancer Support)

Among those enjoying the races today were 22 fundraisers who each pledghed to raise a minimum of £1,500 for mMacmillan to take part ion its ‘Jumop of their Livbes’ skydive.

They were given VIP treatment.

Also present was A&E nurse Nathan Harrison, 23.

Nathan Harrison (Image: Macmillan Cancer Support)

Nathan got involved with Macmillan during lockdown.

He said: “I work for a hospice and I'm an A&E nurse. I signed up with Macmillan as a volunteer during lockdown and I've been supporting them ever since with some of my free time.

“Today has been fantastic, everyone has been so kind and generous, and the weather has been boiling, which is great!"