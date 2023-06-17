Sophie, 22, was last seen by her family at 7.20pm on Friday before she left her home in Starbeck.

She was reported missing a few hours later.

Police say they are combing the Nidd Gorge area with the help of search and rescue teams, as concerns for her welfare grow.

But they have also appealed for anyone who may have seen Sophie, or who might have any information about where she is, to get in touch.

Sophie is described as white, 5ft 3in, with a slim build and long dark brown hair that is possibly plaited or wavy.

She has a distinctive scar on her forehead which is likely to be noticeable.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Concerns are growing for her welfare and extensive police searches are currently taking place in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from Search and Rescue.

"It is unknown what clothing she has on, but her family said she tends to wear jogging bottoms and has dark green Adidas trainers with a white sole.

"If you have seen a woman matching Sophie’s description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference 12230110845."