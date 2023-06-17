Proms organiser Rebecca Newman said with the weather forecast constantly changing, it was difficult to predict just how bad the weather in York tomorrow evening will be.

But even in the event of thunder and lightning, there will be contingency plans in place to keep people safe, she stressed.

That may involve people temporarily retreating to nearby pubs and cafés until the worst of the weather passes over.

Proms organisers have put arrangements in place for announcements to then be made about when concert-goers can return.

That, however, is ’extremely unlikely’, Rebecca insisted.

The weather forecast for York tomorrow evening does keep changing.

Heavy rain is looking likely. But while the Met Office's yellow alert warning of thunderstorms remnains in place for much of England, including York, it is less clear whether there will be lightning.

At one point the Met Office forecast this afternoon was indicating that thunder and lightning was ’60 per cent’ likely from 6pm tomorrow evening.

But a little later on the risk of that seemed to have abated.

Rebecca said people should continue to check the weather forecast.

The Proms social media pages tomorrow will also carry updates.

But the plans are for the Proms to go ahead, she said.

Rain by itelf is not a problem, she inisted.

Cioncert-goers are advised to bring raincoats or ponchos, and can also bring small umbrellas (though not the golf-sized ones).

"But rain is fine," Rebecca said. "We just carry on. In a way it is more fun – a feeling of ‘everybody in it together’."

Tomorrows Proms are sold out. More than 2,000 people are due to be in Museum Gardens for the ‘A Night at the Musicals’-themed show.

West End star Shona Lindsay - who was the youngest actress ever to play Christine in Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera - will take to the stage to perform songs from Cats, Les Miserables and Wicked.

She will be joined by Jennifer Coleman, this year’s ‘guest soprano’ who is currently part of the award-winning Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, in Belgium.

Jennifer is due to perform songs from earlier, classic musicals like The Sound of Music, West Side Story and My Fair Lady.