The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland – with York and North Yorkshire firmly in the firing line.

In York there is likely to be some light rain overnight. Tomorrow will begin overcast, and at one point this afternoon the Met Office was predicting a 60 per cent likelihood of thunder and lightning from 5pm onwards, followed by heavy rain through the rest of the evening.

The risk of thunder and lightning does now seem to have abated, according to the latest Met Office fiorecast.

But heavy rain is still being predicted.

The areas covered by tomorrow's Met Office thunderstorm yellow alert (Image: Met Office)

The Met Office is warning that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur, or that other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, it says.

The latest Met Office weather forecast for York for tomorrow evening (Image: Stephen Lewis)