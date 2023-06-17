The King was joined on the balcony of the Palace by the Queen and other members of the royal family including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

As they prepared to watch 70 military aircraft fly over them, Prince Louis pointed at the aircraft making their way towards the Palace.

The five-year-old looked to be in awe at the aircraft as he was speaking to his parents and siblings on the balcony.

Prince William was seen explaining what was going on as the aircraft flew over.

A salute from Prince Louis to end the celebrations on the balcony!😂 pic.twitter.com/BUHz1JduNt — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 17, 2023

Prince Louis waved and saluted to crowds as flypast ended

At the end of the flypast, the royal family went back inside the Palace after waving to the crowds that had gathered below.

Prince Louis’ long and slow wave with both hands returned, a wave that made royal fans smile at the Coronation.

He also saluted the crowd before his exit.

Viewers took to Twitter after seeing the youngster wave to the crowd with one writing: "Gotta love Prince Louis who has his own special wave!"

Prince Louis and his unique wiper blade wave #TroopingoftheColour — jenny l (@jennyl1413619) June 17, 2023

Another compared Louis' wave to a window wiper, writing: "Prince Louis and his unique wiper blade wave #TroopingoftheColour"

Along with a laughing emoji and a video of Prince Louis saluting, a third commented: "A salute from Prince Louis to end the celebrations on the balcony!"

It's not the first time Prince Louis has been seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as he entertained spectators and viewers and stole the show at the Coronation flypast in May.

Whilst waiting for the Red Arrows to appear the five-year-old fidgeted a bit, moving from side to side and tapping the top of the balcony.

Along with Princess Charlotte, he waved to the crowd, taking his time with a long and slow wave with both hands.

Gotta love Prince Louis who has his own special wave! — Erica Dean (@PandaMum14) June 17, 2023

In May, for the King’s Coronation, a flypast took place but it was scaled down due to the poor weather conditions.

Today though, the flypast was extended with a variety of aircraft taking part.

Aircraft from across the UK travelled to take part in the flypast including the aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the C-130 Hercules on its final ceremonial flight and modern Typhoon fighter jets with a red, white and blue finale from the Red Arrows.

Trooping the Colour saw King Charles III ride on horseback during the ceremony, the first time a reigning monarch has done so in more than 30 years.