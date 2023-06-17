THERE'S been a crash on a major road in East Yorkshire.
The A1079 at Barmby Moor is blocked both ways with slow traffic due to a crash between Back Lane, Barmby Moor and Hodsow Lane, Pockington.
Traffic is also being affected by roadworks in the area.
There's a diversionon the bus route X64.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article