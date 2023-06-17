The A1079 at Barmby Moor has blocked both ways for much of the afternoon with slow traffic due to a crash between Back Lane, Barmby Moor and Hodsow Lane, Pocklington.

Traffic was also being affected by roadworks in the area.

There's a diversion on the bus route X46.

East Yorkshire Buses tweeted: "Due to an incident on the A1079 near the Shell Garage at Pockington, all X46 buses will divert via Barmby Moor until the road opens.

"In addition to the temp lights at Pocklington Industrial Estate and Kexby Bridge, some delays are expected today. We are working hard to keep you moving."

As of 3.15pm today (June 17) the road had reopened.