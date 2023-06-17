While your instinct might tell you to take off as many layers as possible to keep cool during the summer months including while sleeping, it might not be the best thing to do.

In fact, a psychologist has recommended that people don’t go to sleep naked.

Home comforts brand Kudd.ly and Suzy Reading, a psychologist who specialises in well-being, have teamed up to discuss how to get a good night’s sleep in the hot weather.

A psychologist recommends choosing light colours to wear in bed (Image: Getty Images)

What materials are best to sleep in during the hotter nights?





Certain materials will make you feel cooler in the heat than others.

When asked about the best materials to wear when sleeping, Reading said: “I’d recommend opting for loose fitting, airy, light garments in natural fibres such as cotton, silk, eucalyptus or bamboo.”

Why shouldn’t you sleep naked?





In the summer, going to bed wearing nothing can seem like a wise idea but Reading explains that wearing light clothing to bed could actually help you cool down.

She said: “I wouldn’t recommend sleeping naked, as much as this might appeal, because sweat then collects on your skin rather than being absorbed by the fibres of your clothing and cooling you down.

“In addition to your own body temperature dropping when you sleep, ambient temperature can also drop at night, so light sleepwear will keep you more comfortable and promote better sleep.”

Tips for sleeping on warmer nights

Suzy Reading also shared some tips for people who might be struggling to sleep as the temperatures rise.

When it comes to the best materials for bed sheets, Reading recommends “lightweight natural fibres such as cotton, linen, silk or bamboo which breathe well to help keep you cool and wick perspiration away more effectively than synthetic fabrics that can also tend to cling more to your body.”

Lighter colours such as neutrals or pastels are better too.

Reading said around 18 degrees is the threshold for a good night’s sleep “but there is some personal variation.”

Here are some tips to help you stay cooler at night (Image: Getty Images)

Keeping windows open at night will help you to keep your room ventilated.

Before heading to bed, Reading suggests you “avoid any drink and food that increase your core body temperature which can interfere with us dropping off to sleep – this includes spicy or acidic food, eating heavy (fried/high fat) or large meals, and eating late so your body is busy processing and digesting when you’re trying to sleep.”

Avoiding alcohol could also help as it “diminishes the quality of sleep and causes micro wake-ups that you might not be aware of but leave you feeling depleted even after a decent number of hours of sleep”.

Food and beverages that contain the stimulant caffeine such as chocolate should also be avoided before sleeping.

Reading said we should remember “that de-caf doesn't mean no caf – in a standard cup of ordinary coffee there is between 80-100mg of caffeine, in decaffeinated there is between 2-15mg of caffeine.”

It’s worth knowing about fermented foods like teriyaki or soy sauce, tofu, and miso, also citrus fruit, cured meats and aged cheeses - these contain the amino acid tyramine.

This can increase brain activity and make falling asleep more difficult.

Reading added: “It’s worth also being aware of foods and carbonated drinks that can make you feel gassy and avoiding those in the evening. Aim to get the bulk of your hydration earlier in the day, rather than guzzling water in the evening resulting in inevitable night time trips to the loo.”