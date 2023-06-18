Supermarket shoppers can pick up everything from travel essentials to outdoor toys to make the most of the summer holidays.

Whether it's Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle Aisle, there are some fantastic buys available this week.

Have a browse at just some of the items you can pick up from Sunday.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.

This week, the supermarket is helping shoppers prepare for summer with travel essentials, outdoor toys as well as plants and flowers.

Large Roller Holdall

This Large Roller Holdall is available in Aldi's Specialbuys this week. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Aldi shoppers can update their luggage just in time for the summer holidays with this large roller holdall.

The holdall comes with a main compartment and two garment straps.

The luggage features a hidden lockable zipper and integrated trolley system and inline skater wheels.

Available in-store, the roller holdall can be purchased for £14.99.

Badminton Set with Net

This Badminton Set with Net can be found in Aldi's Specialbuys this week ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Get out in the great outdoors this summer with this Badminton Set with a Net.

The sporty set comes with two rackets, two shuttlecocks, two telescopic net poles, a net - all in a handy carry case.

Aldi says that the set is 'easy to assemble' and gives you 'everything you need' for family games in the garden this summer.

For £29.99, the badminton set is available in Aldi's stores this week.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

This Sunday, it's 'Summer Social' week in Lidl's Middle Aisle which is ideal for shoppers for a summer of picnics and hosting in your garden.

Tower 2L Air Fryer

Lidl shoppers can find this Tower 2L Air Fryer in the Middle Aisle this week. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

One of the country's most popular kitchen appliances is available in Lidl's Middle Aisle this week.

This 2L Air Fryer is 'perfect size for single households and small families', according to the supermarket.

The appliance features an 'easy-to-clean' crisper tray and heats up to a maximum 200°C cooking temperature with a 30-minute timer.

The Towel 2L Air Fryer is available for £37.99 from Lidl's stores.

Russell Hobbs 4L Mini Cooler

Lidl customers will find this Russell Hobbs 4L Mini Cooler in the Middle Aisle this Sunday. (Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

For £34.99, this Russell Hobbs 4L Mini Cooler can be picked up from Lidl's Middle Aisle this week.

The compact cooler can fit 6x 330ml drink cans, 4x 500ml cans or a few favourite snacks to keep you cool over the summer months.

Lidl says it's ideal for storing in your bedroom, home office, student halls and even comes with a car adapter meaning that it can be used for all your camping and caravan needs too.

Lidl also suggests using the lightweight cooler to keep your skincare and cosmetics cool since this extends their shelf life and reduces harmful bacteria.