Fashion editor Dame Anna Wintour, Line Of Duty actress Vicky McClure MBE, Booker Prize-winning novelist Ian McEwan and TV presenter Davina McCall MBE were named in this year's list.

Other notable names include Radio broadcaster Ken Bruce, MI6 Chief Richard Moore and late author Sir Martin Amis who was knighted a day before he died last month aged 73.

Speaking about this year's honours list, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “This year’s honours list is a testament to ordinary people who have demonstrated extraordinary community spirit, and I pay tribute to all those who have been recognised today.

“Our honours system has long been a way of recognising people who make an incredible contribution to life in Britain and beyond.”

When does the Honours list come out?





The Honours List comes out twice a year - once at New Year and a second time for the King's official birthday.

The Honours are awarded based on merit or on exceptional achievement or service and have been given out by monarchs since at least 1348, according to the Cabinet Office.

Who decides the Honours list and how does a person get one?





An individual is nominated for an Honour either by government departments or members of the public.

The awards are divided into subject areas and are then assessed by committees of independent experts and senior civil servants.

At this stage, the assessments are handed over to a selection committee that produces the list before it is submitted to the King through the Prime Minister.

The King then informally approves the list and letters are sent to each nominee.

The nominee can then choose to accept the proposed honour or not and then the list is formally approved.

The British Honours are overseen by the Cabinet Office Honours and Appointments Secretariat.

UK nationals and citizens of 15 Commonwealth “realms” to which the King is monarch are eligible to be nominated.

Meanwhile, non-British or Commonwealth country citizens can be considered for 'honorary' awards.

Order of the British Empire Honours List terms explained

One of the most well-known awards is the Order of the British Empire.

The classes of appointment which include CBE, OBE, MBE and more were created by George V in 1917.

They were instituted during World War I as a means of rewarding services to the war effort from those who were not on the front line, according to the Gazette.

Members of the armed forces as well as members of the public can now receive the recognition.

Here are all the terms explained and their rankings.

King Charles presented flag to mounted cavalry ahead of first birthday parade (Yui Mok/PA) (Image: (Yui Mok/PA))

CBE meaning and what it stands for

CBE stands for 'Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire'.

It is the highest ranking out of the Order of the British Empire awards ( excluding the Knight and Damehoods).

The Gazette reports that CBEs are awarded to those who have a prominent role at national level, or a leading role at regional level.

It adds: "CBEs are also awarded for distinguished and innovative contribution to any area".

What is an OBE and what does it stand for?





'Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire' is what an OBE stands for.

It is the second highest ranking in the Order of the British Empire awards after CBE and Knight and Damehoods.

An OBE is given out for "having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area," the government explains.

MBE meaning and its difference to an OBE

MBE stands for 'Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire'.

It is the third highest ranking after an OBE and is given for an outstanding achievement or service to the community which has had a long-term, significant impact.

An MBE is awarded for "an outstanding achievement or service to the community," the government explained.

It added: "This will have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others."

What is a GBE and what does getting a Knighthood or Damehood mean?





The two most senior ranks of the Order of the British Empire are Knight or Dame Grand Cross, and Knight or Dame Commander.

These honours are given to persons that have had a "major contribution in any activity, usually at national level," the government commented.

"Other people working in the nominee’s area will see their contribution as inspirational and significant, requiring commitment over a long period of time".

Knighthoods and Damehoods are traditionally awarded by a sword by a monarch.

The ranks also entitle the individuals to use the title of Sir for men and Dame for women before their first name.