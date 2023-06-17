Then today’s your chance.

Science, innovation and technology minister George Freeman is at the Big Tent Festival in Dean’s Park all day today – along with other big names from the world of politics and business such as Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, Sir Vince Cable and Greg Dyke.

Both of York’s MPs will also be there.

The festival offers a chance to debate and discuss big ideas across a range of topics.

Held in York for the first time this year, the theme is ‘regeneration’.

The topics being discussed and debated include:

Reimagining York’s future in 2040

Land and why it matters

How communities can reshape their own futures

Where did all the workers go?

A key element of the day, however, is the festival’s own Speaker’s Corner – where anyone can turn up and have their say on issues that matter to them.

But will anyone be listening?

Mr Freeman said he certainly will.

“It’s one of the best parts of the festival!” he said.

Today’s festival runs until 6pm.

If you don’t have tickets, don’t worry – just turn up at the entrance to Dean’s Park and you will be able to register there and then.

More to follow…