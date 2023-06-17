Crews from Ripon, Harrogate, Boroughbridge, Thirsk, Bedale and Nothallerton were called out to a terraced house on fire in Ripon at 7pm yesterday.

The first crew to arrive found the middle house of three properties well ablaze.

"(They) immediately requested further fire appliances to attend," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

"The fire spread rapidly to the property located to the left.

"Crews sectorised the fire and used two hose reel jets, four main jets and numerous breathing apparatus sets to tackle the fire."

Firefighters were eventually able to bring the fire under control - and managed to prevent it spreading to the third property.

A gas leak was located in one of the properties so a gas engineer was called.