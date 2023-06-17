Fire crews from Acomb and York were called out to a two-vehicle collision in Balmoral Terrace at 6.14pm yesterday.
"On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"Crews made the vehicles safe and left (the) incident in (the) hands of (the)police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here