Have you seen Molly?
The 14-year-old was last seen in Market Weighton on Thursday June 15.
Humberside police have now appealed for help in finding her.
Molly is described as slim, 5'8, with long dark blue hair with light blue ends.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black vest, white sandals and a white baseball jacket. She has a pierced top and bottom lip.
If you have seen her please call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 654 of 15/06
