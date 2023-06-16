North Yorkshire Police say the theft happened on Marsh Lane in Beal near Selby between 15.00am and 15.15am on Thursday, June 1.

A police spokesman said: "Three men were seen to arrive in a silver Mitsubishi Shogun with a long wheel base. The suspects removed the security locks from the caravan and attached it to their vehicle.

"The caravan, an Elddis Rambler 19TB, is white with silver on both sides. At the time it was stolen it was displaying the registration plate MX64 VSN.

"The suspects then drove away towards the A645 before making their way south via Kirk Smeaton.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise either the people or the vehicle in the images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email jason.gower@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jason Gower.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230099431 when passing on information.