City of York Council members have voted to advertise the proposed increases of Hackney carriage fares.

If implemented, the move will see the price of a ‘tariff one’ journey increase by around 60p per mile, from approximately £4.90 to £5.50.

However, the new fares could see trips to and from the racecourse on race days increase to as much as £8.20 a mile and for Christmas and New Year trips up to around £10 a mile.

Cllr Rachel Melly said: “Hackney carriages are very important for public protection, for making sure people can get home safely.

“Disabled people are mentioned in the report as relying on Hackney carriages for having independence and getting about.

“I would also include women, anybody who is intoxicated or vulnerable at night and needs to get home safely so it’s important that we consider this carefully.”

Cllr Jason Rose said: “It’s definitely worth acknowledging that the inflation levels have been high for a couple of years and continue to be really high.

“I think it is absolutely something that needs to go through as a review like this.

“But it’s worth noting as well that there are people in the city who are vulnerable, particularly in the categories you [Cllr Melly] already named for whom if they are living on the edge of the city I think it’s a 16.5 per cent increase on a taxi fare each time they get a taxi.”

He added: “They’re already hit by large cost of living increases, particularly the more vulnerable people are impacted more by those cost of living increases, and on top of that the transport fees are going to be a lot higher than that as well.”