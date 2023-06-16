Martin Sharp, his son Dominic Furness, 21, and his friend Andy Arter are walking the Cleveland Way walk, starting in Helmsley, on Saturday, June 17.

The route is usually completed in nine days, but the men are hoping to tackle it in five, finishing in Filey on Wednesday, June 21.

The hike will go past a number of the charity's lifeboat stations, including Staithes & Runswick, Whitby, Scarborough and Filey, which will benefit from their fundraising efforts.

The trio plan to walk 21.5 miles from Helmsley to Osmotherley on the first day, before walking another 22.8 miles to Great Ayton on day twp.

On day three they will walk for 24.5 miles to Runswick Bay, and a 19.2 mile hike to Ravenscar the day after.

On the final day, they will walk for 20.2 miles from Ravenscar to Filey.

Martin, a health and fitness coach and business consultant, who runs Sharp Fit for Life, from York, said: "The Roman legion only marched a maximum of 20 miles a day so we will have to walk further than they did to beat the clock and reach Filey on day five.

"I’ve walked long distances before but never for five days in a row but I’m really looking forward to the challenge and enjoying the stunning scenery.”

You can support their efforts and donate to the RNLI through their Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/lifeboat

The group will be going live on social media each day so supporters can follow their progress.

Earlier this year, Martin headed to Austria and Sweden and took part in two international snow sculpture competitions with snow sculptor and tree surgeon Justin Scott.