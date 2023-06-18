Emlyn Thomas, 41, relieved himself over furniture in one pub in central York on April 9, said Angela Terenzini, prosecuting at York Magistrates' Court.

On Thursday, June 15, he urinated on the front door of a second pub in a different part of central York.

He is currently banned from every pub in York under a criminal behaviour order because of the way he behaves when drunk. The order also forbids him to be drunk in public.

Police were called to both pubs and Thomas was arrested.

On June 2, police saw him drinking alcohol in Walmgate. He was slurring his words and was intoxicated.

Thomas, of Holgate Road, York, pleaded guilty to three breaches of the criminal behaviour order.

He has many other previous convictions for similar offences. He was jailed for a day.

District judge Adrian Lower told him unless he tackled his alcoholism he faced months in jail.

Defence solicitor Craig Robertson said Thomas was an alcoholic who now lived at a hostel for people with alcohol problems. There was help available for him there.

On Thursday, June 15, he had heard of the death of a close friend and had been drinking to cope with it.

He had a list of health problems including incontinence.

District judge Adrian Lower told Thomas there were places he could relieve himself without doing so over furniture or doors.

Thomas was made subject to the criminal behaviour order in 2018 for five years. It runs until November this year.