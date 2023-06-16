Humberside Police say Joshua Cherryholme, 18, of Great Meadow Road, Bridlington has been charged with five counts of common assault by beating, one count of sexual assault, two counts of assault on emergency service workers by beating, and affray.

He was remanded into custody before appearing at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday (June 15) where he pleaded guilty to five counts of common assault, one count of sexual assault, and two counts of assault on emergency service workers. He was released on bail with conditions and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday, August 14.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to reports of antisocial behaviour which is believed to have led to multiple incidents on Market Place, Bridlington at around 9.40am on Wednesday (June 14).

"Officers continue to conduct multiple lines of enquiry to locate a man who is believed to have been injured during the incidents.

"If anyone witnessed the incidents or has any information that may help with our investigation, please contact us on our non-emergency 101 line quoting crime reference 23*84493."