Humberside Police say a 34-year-old man has been charged following a robbery at a shop in Molescroft, Beverley at around 2.45pm on Wednesday (June 14).

Ryan Masnuik, 34, of Fairview Close, Molescroft has been charged with robbery, and appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (June 16).

He has been released on conditional bail and is due to attend Hull Crown Court at a later date.

A police spokesperson said: "It is reported that a man entered a shop on Woodhall Way in Molescroft and threatened staff before asking for money from the till, stealing a crate of beer and fleeing.

"A woman was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing police and assaulting an emergency service worker. She has been released on bail whilst investigations continue."