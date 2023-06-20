Forget delayed flights and long queues at the airport, this summer it’s all about enjoying a British getaway. Whether it’s a one-night stopover or a three-night getaway, give yourself and your loved ones the gift of relaxing morning wake-up calls and leisurely al fresco dining at Middletons Hotel.

Take advantage of the hotel’s wonderful four-star amenities or venture out and explore the local area - you’re guaranteed to check out feeling completely relaxed and invigorated.

Included in this package are a few extra special touches including a chilled bottle of champagne on arrival, a £30 per person, per night dinner allowance in the restaurant, as well as a full English breakfast on both mornings. Guests are also able to enjoy unlimited access throughout their stay at Emperor’s Gym.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night stay start from £115 per person.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a two-night, three-night or four-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.

*Subject to availability, Prices may vary.

Family-friendly getaways

School’s out, plans are in. For those searching for summer holiday adventures, Middletons provides the perfect base for a family escape. The award-winning hotel boasts the ultimate family-friendly ‘VI Little P’ package – expertly designed for little guests on-the-go. Going above and beyond for their little guests, children will find a fun-filled welcome pack when they arrive. Each child gets their very own fluffy ‘VI Little P’ bathrobe, personalised cookie, fresh milk, tempting snacks and an exciting activity pack to keep them entertained. In the restaurant, young diners will find a delicious menu filled with all their favourite dishes. And with family-friendly attractions such as York Dungeon on the doorstep, what else could you possibly need? Tickets to a variety of York’s top attractions can be purchased at the hotel’s concierge service.

Al fresco dining

It’s time to take the dining outside. The hotel’s Conservatory restaurant boasts a beautiful outdoor terrace – which overlooks the pond and breathtaking gardens. Guests can enjoy a spot of laid-back lunch, long dinners, or simply enjoy a glass of wine (or two) on a pleasant summer’s day. Passionate about serving up fresh, local produce, the menu offers everything from small plates to sumptuous steaks and decadent afternoon teas. For those looking to celebrate the father-figure in their lives, why not book an al fresco Father’s Day meal? Whether it’s a lazy lunch or a decadent dinner, special moments are included with every visit. Gift vouchers are also available to purchase here.

Why Choose Middletons?

When it comes to hotels, Middletons is just that little bit different. Located in the wonderful city of York, the hotel has 56 individual hotel rooms spread across six different buildings – the recently restored Lady Anne House, Cromwell House, Chaplin House, Sir Joseph Terry Cottages, No.56 Skeldergate and The Organ Factory – all Grade II or Grade II* listed buildings steeped in unprecedented history.

Things to do this summer

Historically captivating and tremendously charming, discover the bustle of York city life and wander through the quaint shops of the Shambles or visit the many historical monuments, including the renowned York Minster.

Take a river cruise or walk the walls for an alternative perspective of the city. Be inspired by the streets, enjoy the summer weather and explore some of the hotel’s favourite places including York Chocolate Story, JORVIK Viking Centre, Clifford’s Tower and National Railway Museum.

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

For more information or to book your visit to Middletons Hotel, please contact the reservations team. Call us at 01904611570 or email reception@middletonsyork.co.uk.