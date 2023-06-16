The county's police say Dennis Anthony Thomas from Cowling in the Craven District has not been seen since he left his home in the Keighley Road area of the village at 8.20am on Thursday (June 15).

They say it is unusual for him to stay away from home for so long and concerns are growing for his welfare as he left without taking his medication.

Dennis is described as black, 57, 5ft 11in tall, with receding black hair, grey beard, and of slim build but with a protruding tummy. He was last seen wearing a grey suit jacket, black t-shirt, black cycling shorts, black boots and grey socks.

A police spokesperson said: "Dennis has family in London and it is known he goes to Cross Hills locally and likes to visit Huddersfield.

"Due to Dennis being without his medication, members of the public are advised not to approach him directly.

"If you can help the missing person enquiry, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101."

For immediate sightings, dial 999 quoting reference number 12230109369.