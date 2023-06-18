York Wheels Ltd is looking for new trustees to join the board.

The charity, which was founded 35 ago to provide community transport for the elderly, people with disabilities or the more vulnerable, are interested in all applicants, but in particular people with good communication skills and experience with fundraising or marketing.

A spokesman for the charity said: "We provide a much-needed transport solution that is cost effective as well as a friendly and meets the individual needs of people who cannot use other forms of public transport.

"Set up in 1988 the charity now has more than 2,000 residents registered. Many people registered are disabled or elderly who without this charity would be unable to attend important appointments.

"As the business has grown, we are seeking to increase the number of trustees to help assist the charity in the field of community transport and as we move the business forward we urgently require skill sets in the above areas along with seeking someone with social media skills.

"Don’t worry if you don’t have any of the above skill sets if you are interested in supporting the charity in other ways we are very happy to hear from you.

The charity is currently managed by a board of trustees with representatives from City of York Council, staff, and volunteers along with customer representation.

Please contact 01904 551441 or karen.woodward@york.nhs.uk.