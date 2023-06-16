Candidate Michael Naughton has said in a statement: "Due to an unforeseen family medical emergency, I have had to withdraw my candidacy from Selby & Ainsty".

The sudden departure has taken party officials by surprise, who will now have to find a replacement candidate in the coming days.

The by-election is due to be held on Thursday July 20, less than five weeks away.

Selby & Ainsty Conservative Association Chairman Andy Paraskos declined to comment, other than to say: “He really does need to put family first at times like this.”

Only last night, Michael Naughton was at a party event in Tadcaster.

Redcar and Cleveland MP Jacob Young said on twitter last night: “Great to be in Tadcaster tonight with our candidate for Selby & Ainsty, Michael Naughton. He will be a fantastic champion for this corner of Yorkshire.”

Today’s shock announcement comes as the Labour Party announced its candidate as 26-year-old Keir Mather.

The Guido Fawkes website has today also reported that Mike Jordan, a veteran Conservative councillor who quit the party last week is to stand for the Yorkshire Party.

The Green Party has already announced its candidate is Arnold Warneken.

The Reform Party has yet to announce its candidate.