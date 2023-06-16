THERE have been reports of a motorbike crash on a road in York.
It has been reported that Wigginton Rod is closed following a crash at the junction with the Willow Farm Cafe.
A spokesperson for the cafe said people have been blocked from entering their estate unless "absolutely necessary".
It has been reported a motorbike has crashed in the area.
More on this as we get it.
