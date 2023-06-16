The Rosedale Show is to make its return on August 19 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

It will take place in Milburn Field, in Rosedale Abbey, behind the Milburn Arms Hotel with gates open from 9am.

All car parking is free but an entrance fee will be charged at the gate for the show itself, priced at £7 for adults, £6 for senior citizens, £5 for children and under fives go free.

The show has long been in the village and would have celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2021.

The milestone anniversary is to be marked at this year’s show with an exhibition by the Rosedale History Society.

Lauren Smith, from Pickering, prepares for the fancy dress event at the 1999 Rosedale Show (Image: Newsquest)

Rosedale Show committee member Patrick Chambers said they hope to draw between 3,000 and 4,000 people to the show.

He said there will be a range of events on offer including cattle, horse and sheep classes, arts and crafts, a dog show, gundog scurries, hound trails and children’s sports and entertainment, trade stands, band performances and a gymkhana and show jumping to finish off.

20 to 30 entries are expected for the trade stands, with entries still open for the event.

There will also be a number of food vendors at the show.

John Henry Cheetham, with Michel, his dad John's 22 year old, 21 stone giant tortoise, which was on show at the 2002 Rosedale Show (Image: Newsquest)

On the Rosedale Show’s return, Patrick said: “Everyone is delighted because it’s been something that has been going on since 1871.

“It’s a wonderful site, surrounded by the moors on the three sides.”

Last year (2022), the Rosedale Make, Bake and Grow Show was organised as a scaled down alternative to the Rosedale Show.

Last year's Make, Bake and Grow show (Image: Supplied)

Rosedale Show committee member Lynn Kershaw previously told the Gazette & Herald that this smaller show proved to be a success and gave the committee “a lot to think about” when deciding if the Rosedale Show was to return in its full form this year.

In total the Rosedale Make, Bake and Grow show raised £848.

Lynn said the reaction from those attending the event was “really positive".

The 2004 Rosedale Show, as viewed from Rosedale Chimney (Image: Newsquest)

“People kept coming up to me and saying 'thank you for putting this on - it’s a wonderful event,” she said.

More information on how to enter this year’s Rosedale Show can be found online on the show’s website: www.rosedaleshow.co.uk

You can keep up to date with the show on its Facebook and Twitter pages (@RosedaleShow).

Keith Dale from Ormsby with his 1920's open crank 2 horse power petrol engine turning a milk churning machine with John Major doll attached doing the turning at 2003 Rosedale Show (Image: Newsquest)

The committee is asking anyone with photographs and old rosettes from past Rosedale Shows to email: rosedalehistory@hotmail.co.uk for the 150th anniversary celebrations.

The full schedule for this year’s Rosedale Show can be found online at: http://www.rosedaleshow.co.uk/rs_schedule2023.pdf