The county's police say the man suffered seriously injuries in a crash at about 12.30am today (June 16) when a Volkswagen Golf travelling on the A64 near Bramham left the road and was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A1(M). A North Yorkshire Police vehicle was pursuing the car shortly before the incident.

As The Press reported at the time, the crash closed the roads and caused traffic chaos. The road reopened shortly before 2pm, but drivers were warned to still expect two hours to be added to normal journey times as a result of residual delays.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "The driver, the sole occupant of the car, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference NYP-16062023-0012.

"The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). It is mandatory for a police force to refer itself to the IOPC following serious injury involving police involvement."