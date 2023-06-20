David Alexander Westwick, 42, was heavier and bigger than the woman he restrained and forced to have sex with him, Christine Egerton, prosecuting, told York Crown Court.

Recorder Nicholas Lumley KC said Westwick had, to a degree, planned the rape.

“He was full of drink and who knows what else,” he said.

Westwick, of Montague Street, Nunthorpe, York, pleaded guilty to rape. He was jailed for six years and eight months.

He was also put on the sex offenders’ register for life and made subject to a restraining order which included a condition banning him from contacting the woman directly or indirectly in any way including via social media. The order will last for the rest of his life.

The judge said Westwick had drunk "through the night" and had then deliberately approached the woman when he knew she was on her own.

“You forced yourself upon her and subjected her to sustained violence on her sexual autonomy,” the judge told Westwick.

“It is her body, not yours. “

Ms Egerton said the woman had thought Westwick’s behaviour strange when they first encountered each other at the time of the rape.

When she realised what he intended to do she had tried to deter him.

But he had responded “he was going to prison anyway, so he was going to do it".

Eventually she had managed to get away from him and get to her car.

She had driven straight to Fulford Road Police Station and told officers what had happened to her.

Later that day, she had seen Westwick again and had immediately rung 999. After he was arrested, Westwick had claimed the sex had been consensual.

For him, Victoria Smith-Swain said he had no recollection of why he had sought out the woman or what had happened when he did.

Westwick had never been in prison before.

Although the rape had happened in autumn 2021 and he had been interviewed by police then, he had not been charged until January 2023.

She handed in a psychologist’s report which said that substance misuse had played a part in Westwick’s crime.

There were also experiences in his past which had contributed to his behaviour.

Westwick was motivated to address his issues, she said.