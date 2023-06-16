The Met Office has said that we can expect the warm sunshine to continue through most of the weekend.

However, the forecasters has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms on Sunday, June 18.

The forecasters have also issued a warning to hayfever sufferers, as it is peak season for grass pollen, nettle, dock, and plantain pollen.

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and Tonight (June 16):

Today will be another fine and very warm day with lengthy periods of sunshine and light breezes, with a maximum temperature 29 °C.

This evening will remaining fine and clear, and will continue to be so overnight with light winds expected throughout. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Tomorrow (June 17):

The weekend will start with another fine and very warm day, although with more clouds. As a result, the sunshine is likely to be hazy at times, with a maximum temperature 27 °C.

Outlook for Sunday (June 18) to Tuesday (June 20):

There will still be some sunshine to be enjoyed, but with rather more cloud than of late. Some showers each day are predicted with possible thunderstorms, and even the potential for some torrential downpours. However it will stay warm, with an increasingly humid feel.