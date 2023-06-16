North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Red Kite was found injured in suspicious circumstances in the Whitby area on the morning of Tuesday June 13.
The bird was later put down by vets due to the extent of its injuries.
Red Kites are protected by law and it is an offence to kill or injure them.
The birds were saved from national extinction by a longest-running protection programme.
Please contact PC 774 Jack Donaldson on jack.donaldson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information about this attack.
