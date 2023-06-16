There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 644 people had died in the area by June 1 – up from 642 on the week before.

They were among 19,734 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (June 15) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.